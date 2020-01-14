Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,716,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $338.69. 7,163,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,716. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.