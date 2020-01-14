Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $477,768.90 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 326.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,668 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 18.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 195,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.