Neblio Trading Down 1% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $70,493.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,927,947 coins and its circulating supply is 15,311,709 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

