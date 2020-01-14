National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWLI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NWLI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $314.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.47.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $173.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

