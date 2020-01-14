National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Price Down 41%

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was down 41% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

