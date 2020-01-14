Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.74

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.74 and last traded at $75.57, with a volume of 25829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Get Myokardia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $852,942.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,617.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,929 shares of company stock worth $5,820,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,945,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.