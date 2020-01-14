Myer (ASX:MYR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.51. Myer shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 722,502 shares.

The company has a market cap of $414.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

About Myer (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

