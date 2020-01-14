MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. 48,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,944. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

