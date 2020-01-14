MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MOSY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 99.21%.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

