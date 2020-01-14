MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Msci by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $271.99 on Tuesday. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $152.97 and a 12-month high of $273.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.15 and its 200-day moving average is $239.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.56.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

