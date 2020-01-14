MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gentex by 6.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

