MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $103.98 and a one year high of $159.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

