MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

