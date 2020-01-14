MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

