Morgan Stanley Raises Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 790

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) price objective (up from GBX 650 ($8.55)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 696 ($9.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 740.82 ($9.75).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 768.40 ($10.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 720.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 652.93.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

