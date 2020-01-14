Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €16.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.47 ($20.31).

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.47 ($17.98). 2,630,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

