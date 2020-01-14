Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €290.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €266.69 ($310.11).

