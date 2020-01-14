More Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $637.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $68,682.00 and approximately $637.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

