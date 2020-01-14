Mooncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 665.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00645747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009309 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,391,783,550 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

