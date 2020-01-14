Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $335.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

