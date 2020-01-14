Monument Capital Management Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,978,600.00. Insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. 388,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

