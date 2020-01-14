Monument Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.10% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 118,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

