Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $15.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,815 shares of company stock valued at $278,924. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

