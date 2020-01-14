Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $239,796.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,835,412 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

