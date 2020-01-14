Monetha Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $288,449.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

