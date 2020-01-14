Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.64, approximately 6,459,480 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,705,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,564,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,693,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

