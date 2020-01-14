Moin (MOIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $218.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $44,414.00 and $218.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,893,583 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.