Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.37 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00009889 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, LBank and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, LBank, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.