Modus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076,923 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 872.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,557 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,249,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,456,331. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,831.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

