Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.86. 4,341,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $256.41 and a 52-week high of $327.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

