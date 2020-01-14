Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,716,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,116,000 after buying an additional 192,587 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 82,133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10,694.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,351,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. 450,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.4127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

