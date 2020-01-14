Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,433.60. 929,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,440.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,351.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,244.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.