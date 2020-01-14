Modus Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 818 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.36. 931,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several research firms have commented on COST. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
