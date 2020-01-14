Modus Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 818 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.36. 931,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COST. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

