Modus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 114.3% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. 1,454,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,450. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

