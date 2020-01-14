Modus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 156,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 117,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BEST Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

BEST has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

