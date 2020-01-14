Modus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,731 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.16. 676,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,787. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.