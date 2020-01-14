Modus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,008 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.60. 73,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $240.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7546 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.