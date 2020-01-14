MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

