Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 14th

Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 14th. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $457,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $197,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

