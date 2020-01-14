MintCoin Trading 16.3% Higher This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000462 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

