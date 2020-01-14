Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), 538,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 310,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.23.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($138,121.55). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,135,000 shares of company stock worth $12,810,000.

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

