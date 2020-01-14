Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,601,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,464,881.18.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,775.00.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.45. 332,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

TOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.92.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

