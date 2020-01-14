MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MOFG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.88. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,475. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.99.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.