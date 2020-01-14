Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 340,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Middleby by 712.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $104,031,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

