Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 284 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. 13,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,378. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 185,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,726,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
