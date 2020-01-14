Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 284 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.21. 13,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,378. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 185,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,726,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

