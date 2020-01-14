Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Cleveland Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after buying an additional 4,141,275 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

