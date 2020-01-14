Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

MCHP traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

