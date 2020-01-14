Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Trading Down 4.2%

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 48,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.