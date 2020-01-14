MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 0.6%

MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

