MFCoin (MFC) Hits Market Cap of $160,350.00

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. MFCoin has a market cap of $160,350.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MFCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, MFCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MFCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About MFCoin

MFCoin is a coin. MFCoin’s total supply is 22,152,100 coins and its circulating supply is 20,901,004 coins. The official website for MFCoin is mfcoin.net . MFCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MFCoin is medium.com/@MfCoin

MFCoin Coin Trading

MFCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MFCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MFCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MFCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MFCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.